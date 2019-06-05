Nipah threat under control, 7 in isolation ward now; schools in Ernakulam to reopen on June 6

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala seems to have brought Nipah virus-related cases under control on Wednesday with the 23-year-old patient showing steady improvement. This has encouraged the government to go ahead with the reopening of schools in Ernakulam district for the new academic year as per schedule on June 6.

The medical bulletin issued by the Ernakulam district administration today, however, said that the number of patients admitted to the isolation ward has now gone up to seven.

"As of June 4 night, six persons including the 23-year-old youth, had been placed in the isolation ward. On Wednesday, another person was admitted to the isolation ward for treatment after he showed symptoms of Nipah," the medical bulletin stated.

The condition of all the patients in the ward is stable. "At present, the Vadakkekkara native only has a minor fever and is eating food," said the bulletin.

Blood samples from all the seven patients admitted to the isolation ward has been sent for tests at Alappuzha and Pune labs.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said a total of 311 persons who have been in direct or indirect contact with the patient have been identified and are being closely monitored. She said six people suspected of having contracted the Nipah virus are not exhibiting severe symptoms of the virus.

The number of persons quarantined has gone up to 314 after three more people who had contact with the youth were identified.

Meanwhile, experts from the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha and Pune have arrived in the district.

A six-member special team from the Union Health Ministry led by Joint Director Dr. Ruchi Jain also visited Vadakkekkara in Paravur panchayat. Another team led by Dr. Tarun from National Institute of Epidemiology gave training to doctors and health workers.

According to the bulletin, the call centres set up by the administration to clear doubts and give advice regarding Nipah, have received around 372 calls so far. A new number has been opened at the Nipah control room: 0484-2425200.

As a precautionary measure, inspections were carried out in migrant labour camps and the ones found unhygienic were issued closure notices by the labour department.

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus infection is a Zoonosis transferred when one comes in contact with an NiV-infected animal or person. The virus can infect humans if they consume fruits eaten by infected bats and birds. It can also be transmitted through contact with other NiV infected person/s.

Symptoms of the virus:

Headache

Fever

Dizziness

Vomiting

Sore throat

Muscle ache

(With online desk inputs)