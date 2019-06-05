Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover is threat to people: Vigilance report

The team, probing irregularities in the construction of the flyover, submitted the report 
at the Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha; The report suggests steps to avoid any mishap 
 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a shocking development, a Vigilance report on the condition of Palarivattom flyover has revealed the structure is in a dangerous condition and it poses a serious threat to life and property of people. The report points out the flyover, which was commissioned in October 2016, will not be able to bear vehicular traffic if it’s not strengthened properly. The Vigilance team, probing the irregularities in the construction of the flyover, has submitted the report to the Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha.

At present, repair work on the flyover is being carried out by contractor - RDS Projects Ltd - under the monitoring of an expert team from IIT Madras. The report says the flyover will have to be demolished if the contractor fails to strengthen the bridge properly. “If the repair works are not effective in strengthening the flyover, the contractor should reconstruct it properly bearing all its cost,” it said. 

The report suggests appropriate steps to avoid any mishap. The report also recommended action against 17 officials associated with the construction of the flyover and that included A P M Mohammed Hanish, former managing director of RBDCK, which is the implementing agency of the flyover. Former general manager of RBDCK M T Thankachan, former KITCO MD Cyriac Davies, joint general managers Benny Paul and G Pramod might also have to face the investigation. 

The report said the officials with the government agencies helped the contractor to loot public money. The contractor used low quality materials and even changed the design and structure of the flyover. The VACB collected samples from the flyover and later examined it at Highway Engineering Laboratory. They also took expert opinion from IIT Madras as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hanish said, “Neither has a case been charged against me nor has my name figured in the Vigilance FIR filed in connection with the construction of Palarivattom flyover. The actual FIR which was produced in the court has only stated ‘RBDCK and KITCO offices’ and hasn’t mentioned any officers’ name in it. As a former managing director of RBDCK, I have given my statement on the matter and it’s up to the inquiring authority to take the decision.”

