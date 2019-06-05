Why a flat skull may be bad for your dog

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Brachycephalia refers to a flat and wide skull shape in dogs. A brachycephalic skull, therefore, appears as though the skull has been compressed from front to back: Common examples being Pug, Bulldog, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Boston terrier, Shih Tzu and Pekinese. This skull shape gives these dogs the characteristic flattened face and short nose and unfortunately, it also causes some serious health issues. These include skin, eye and breathing problems and a poor ability to tolerate heat.

Genetic pressure has been applied over many years to achieve more extreme versions of this appearance but this has been to the detriment of their general health. Fifty years ago the skull was much longer and there was an obvious nose. Today in most of the breeds the nasal bones are extremely short or almost absent altogether.

The skull shape in brachycephalic dog breeds is not proportionate with the skin formation meaning that additional layers of skin get stacked up in folds on the face of such breeds. These are known to create a moist environment ideal for the formation of bacteria and disease-causing pathogens. This turns out to be the main reason for the brachycephalic skin issues like inflammation, irritation and white spots.

The flattening of the skull causes the eye sockets to become shallow. This means that the eyeball protrudes significantly. As a result, the cornea is more exposed which makes it more likely to become dry and can lead to ulceration or direct trauma. Eyeball dislocation is one of the weirdest issues concerning brachycephalic dog breeds. The eyeballs of bulldogs and other short-snouted dog breeds can easily get popped out from the sockets. This is one of the main reasons why it is highly recommended to use harness to walk these breeds rather than leashes to avoid excessive pressure exerted via pulling.

Brachycephalic dog breeds are known to experience dental discomfort; the skull deformation leads to asymmetric teeth distribution. Teeth are even found piled one upon the other. As the teeth are closely packed, tarter can easily get stuck between them. Hence maintaining dental hygiene is a priority.

The nose is an important part of the anatomy and it functions to warm and humidify air before it is inhaled into the lungs. It is a crucial part of how dogs maintain normal body temperature. Brachycephalic dog breeds are known to experience shortness of breath. The narrow nasal passages is the main culprit, hot and humid climatic conditions makes matters worse. As a result, brachycephalic dogs are highly vulnerable to heat strokes.

Although the skull has been getting progressively smaller over time, the amount of soft tissue in the nose and throat has remained the same, including the soft palate, turbinate’s (cartilage inside the nose) and tongue, all crammed into a smaller space. Overcrowding of the soft tissue inside the nose and the back of the throat can obstruct airflow through the upper airways. This is why many of these breeds are forced to breathe through their mouth and pant. Unfortunately, the increased effort creates a suction effect in the back of the throat at the opening into the trachea.

The constant suction in this region over a period of months can cause it to fold inwards further narrowing the airway and causing serious breathing difficulty called laryngeal collapse. The crowding of this tissue inside the nose and the back of the throat obstructs airflow through the upper airways which can lead to significant problems related to breathing referred to Brachycephalic Upper Airway Obstructive Syndrome – BUAOS. The main clinical signs of BUAOS include: Loud snoring /noisy breathing/panting /heat intolerance/choking/regurgitating/development of blue gums or tongue/fainting.

Many of the physical abnormalities responsible for airway obstructions can be surgically corrected. Early correction of these physical abnormalities can greatly improve breathing and can prevent worsening symptoms. Surgery can also be performed to correct curling eyelids. If your dog has mild symptoms, they may be managed without surgery through exercise control, and avoiding stress, heat, and humidity. Clean facial folds with colloidal silver or witch hazel to prevent yeast from growing. You may need to provide lubrication for eyes that dry out.

Obesity can make breathing more difficult in these dogs, so weight management is crucial. If you have a brachycephalic dog, be sure to know his limits and control his exercise. Reduce any excitement or stress that can cause respiratory issues. Be sure to use a harness that does not tug on his neck, instead of a regular collar. Know that he may not be able to pant efficiently and is at a higher risk of heatstroke, so be sure to limit his exposure to hot temperatures, such as in a car. And most importantly, dogs that need surgery to breathe should not be bred. (The author is an animal lover)