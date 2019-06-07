Home Cities Kochi

Concrete from Metro pillar falls on actress Archana Kavi’s car

The piece of concrete fell on an autorickshaw at that time, following which the DMRC technical team said it was a piece of cement plastering above the expansion joint that came off.

The piece of concrete that fell from the Metro pillar on the car in which actor Archana Kavi and family were travelling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Archana Kavi and her family members had a narrow escape on Thursday after a piece of concrete from the Metro pillar fell on the car in which they were travelling. The incident took place near Aluva and the actor shared the images of the broken windscreen and the piece of concrete through her official Twitter handle.

“We had a narrow (providential) escape. A concrete slab fell on our moving car while we were on the way to the airport. I would request Kochi Metro and Kerala Police to look into the matter and compensate the driver. Also, see to it that such things do not happen in future,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd authorities said an internal inquiry will be conducted into the incident. “We have asked our technical team to look into the matter and conduct an inquiry to find out from where the concrete piece came off,” said a KMRL officer.

The official said they had asked the actor to repair the car and submit the bill so as to pay the compensation. “We have decided to bear the expenses for the repair works,” he said.

In August 2018, a similar incident was reported when a piece of concrete fell from a pillar near Lissie Jn. The piece of concrete fell on an autorickshaw at that time, following which the DMRC technical team said it was a piece of cement plastering above the expansion joint that came off.

