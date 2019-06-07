Kochi: Boat jetty caught between nets and deep sea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to construct a new boat jetty near the iconic Chinese fishing nets of Fort Kochi has invited criticism from town planning experts and various stakeholders of city’s development. The issue was raised by the representatives of various organisations from West Kochi at a meeting convened by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran here on Thursday to discuss the tourism development of Fort Kochi.



According to the proponents of heritage conservation, the proposed boat jetty will damage the Chinese fishing nets which are of historic importance in the tourism map of Kochi.

Former Mayor and town planning expert K J Sohan said the KMRL is planning to construct the new boat jetty for the Water Metro project 200 metres to the west of the existing Kamalakadavu Jetty. “The location of the new boat jetty is close to the harbour mouth and boats will find it difficult to navigate here. It is also dangerous. Various stakeholders, including the Cochin Port, have written to KMRL stating the location is not feasible for the construction of a boat jetty,” said Sohan.

He said the decision to construct a new boat jetty will affect many buildings near the harbour mouth, including the coal shed. “The structures including the coal shed are historically significant and are protected under Heritage Conservation Law. Hope the KMRL will reconsider its decision,” said Sohan.

He said in Fort Kochi, there are two boat jetties side by side, a Ro-Ro Ferry Jetty (Kamalakadavu) and a bus terminal in a radius of 50 metres. “The whole concept of KMRL is to provide an intermodal transit. Hence, it is imperative that the Water Metro Jetty too be located close to the boat jetty so that intermodal transit will be easy.

The integrated multi-modal transport system, digital platform for integration of fares, ticketing and timings are the greatest advantages of the Metro project. It will not be possible if the new boat jetty is constructed as the bus stand is far away from it,” he said. Meanwhile, KMRL sources said the plan will not affect the fishing nets in any manner. “The KMRL is aware of the historic importance of the fishing nets. As of now, there is no change in the existing plan and our technical experts have given assurance to the members of Fishing Net Protection Council that the structures will not be affected,” they said.