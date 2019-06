By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Piravom police has registered a case for hurling firecrackers at the residence of a DYFI leader. No one was injured in the incident. The police suspect that the attack was connected to the AIYF-DYFI tension prevailing in the area.

Last week, a group had attacked a local AIYF leader. AIYF leaders had alleged that DYFI workers were behind the attack. The incident occurred around noon on Thursday. Police said the situation was under control now.