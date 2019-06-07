Lab to test Nipah set up at Govt MC Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tests for Nipah virus can also be conducted at the Government Medical College at Kalamassery, an official release informed.

The release said a Point of Care lab has been set up at the microbiology lab of the medical college with the help of National Institute of Virology, Pune. The lab with RTPCR machine became operational at the college from Thursday evening.

The lab is equipped with the necessary medicine and other facilities, which include X-ray, ultrasound scanning, ECG and ventilator to treat 30 patients at a time.