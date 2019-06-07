RPF officer’s timely action helps recover misplaced jewellery worth Rs 10L

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The timely action of an RPF constable helped a family from Tamil Nadu to retrieve the misplaced 40 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 10 lakh at Alappuzha railway station on Wednesday night.

Anilkumar, a constable with the RPF, helped Tirunelveli resident Muthumani and his family recover the lost gold from the station platform minutes after the latter made a complaint to the Ambalapuzha station.

“The Tamil Nadu resident who is settled in Alappuzha was on his way to his native place to attend the coming of age ceremony of his niece.

Though Muthumani and his family boarded the Guruvayur-Chennai Express train from Alappuzha they forgot to take the bag which contained the gold ornaments. They only came to know about the misplaced ornaments when the train reached Ambalapuzha station around 1.35 am on Thursday.

Immediately, Muthumani informed the matter to the Ambalapuzha station master and he, in turn, informed the RPF official at Alappuzha, who recovered the misplaced gold,” said Gopakumar, ACP, RPF. According to the ACP, the swift and timely intervention helped to recover the misplaced gold within 30 minutes.

“If the RPF officer had delayed, the family would have lost their big savings. Without wasting time, he searched the platform and recovered the gold. We are really proud to have such officers,” said the ACP, adding the RPF handed over the gold to Muthumani on Thursday.