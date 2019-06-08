191 Navy officer trainees pass out from Kochi naval base

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an impressive function, the passing out parade of 191 officer trainees of the First Training Squadron (1TS) based at Kochi, was held on board INS Shardul, on completion of their formal afloat training on board ships on Friday. Chief of Staff (CoS) of Southern Naval Command (SNC) Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni reviewed the passing out ceremony and awarded trophies to meritorious officer trainees.

The Chief of Naval Staff Trophy and Telescope for Best All Round Sea Trainee was awarded to Sub-lieutenant Amit Sangwan. Sub-lieutenant Anmol Agrahari received the trophy for Overall Order of Merit. Sub-lieutenant R R Arvind Navin was awarded FOC-in-C East Rolling Trophy for showing maximum progress in service subjects during the term on board.

Assistant Commandant Kunal Juneja received the DG ICG Trophy for the best Coast Guard Sea Trainee and Sub-lieutenant Samarth Singh was adjudged the Best Sportsman and awarded FOC-in-C South Rolling Trophy.

Navy, refinery officials hold talks on safety

Kochi: Officers of the Southern Naval Command and the BPCL Kochi Refinery have discussed measures to enhance cooperation in security, safety and environmental protection at the two strategic installations. Discussions were held between Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command and Prasad K Panicker, Executive Director, BPCL-Kochi Refinery on May 31.

Navy holds Afloat Awards Night

Kochi:To acknowledge the efforts by Indian Navy(IN) ships in maintaining the highest standards of operational readiness, SNC organised Afloat Awards Night 2019 at the Kochi Naval Base. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla presented the trophies.