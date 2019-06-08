Home Cities Kochi

After flood, Nipah gives Paravur folks the jitters

Calamity, in whatever form, is not new for the residents of North Paravur in the northern end of Kochi.

Bats spotted at Mangalavanam in Kochi | Arun Angela

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

NORTH PARAVUR: Calamity, in whatever form, is not new for the residents of North Paravur in the northern end of Kochi. Just when this place was recovering from the destruction caused by last year’s floods, it was hit by the Nipah scare. The deadly virus has infected one of its residents, who has since been put in an isolation ward of a private hospital. Suddenly, North Paravur and its residents have become ‘untouchables’. But the people of this area are unfazed.

“We will defeat Nipah as we fought the deluge last year,” said Sobha S, a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School in Paravur. “If we find a student has fever, he/she will immediately be taken to a medical facility. We are also creating awareness about Nipah virus among students.” 

Though the civic body’s awareness initiatives are yet to reach the ground level, most of the residents in the region are aware of precautionary measures to be taken. Sixty-five-year-old Joy C D from Kottuvally panchayat in the taluk said that he got all information from the media and has taken necessary precautionary measures.

“We came to know about the virus through news bulletins and we know that we should consult a doctor immediately if any one of our family members shows the symptoms of Nipah. Also, I won’t purchase fruits for my family members until the Nipah scare completely goes away,” said Joy, who usually purchases banana, papaya, and mangoes for his two grandchildren studying at St Joseph’s HSS in Koonammavu. 

Meanwhile, authorities with local bodies are confident that they will be able to prevent the virus from spreading by creating awareness and taking precautionary measures. Deputy District Medical Officer Dr Divya conducted a meeting of officials from all local bodies in the area, including Vadakkekara panchayat, where the residence of the Nipah victim is located, Paravur Municipality, Kottuvally panchayat and Ezhikkara panchayat. 

Vadakkekara panchayat president K M Ambrose said they had decided to distribute leaflets containing instructions about the virus in all households in the region. “We have deployed five health squads with the participation of anganwadi and health workers. They will reach out to all people in the panchayat through seminars and awareness classes,” he said. 

Paravur Municipal Chairman Ramesh D Kurup said they have already set up a special ward for fever patients in the Taluk Hospital. “We have also started a special counter where people with high fever can approach without waiting in the outpatient queue for long hours. People with any doubt about the virus can use the number - 9497250068 - to talk to health experts. We are conducting a council meeting tomorrow to start awareness campaigns in the ward level,” said the Chairman. 

K K Santha, Kottuvally panchayat president, said they are setting up health squads in the panchayat. “We are creating squads with the help of Kudumbasree and panchayat health workers. They will visit every household in the local body,” she said. 

Contact: 
9497250068
People with any doubts about the virus can contact in this number to talk to health experts 

