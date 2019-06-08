Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Port to lease out 55 acres for hotels, commercial complexes

The Cochin Port Trust will lease out 55 acres for 30 years for the development of five-star hotels, convention centres, malls, and commercial complexes.

Published: 08th June 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Cochin Port Trust will lease out 55 acres for 30 years for the development of five-star hotels, convention centres, malls, and commercial complexes. The Port Trust on Friday invited tenders for developing the land to make the entire area a hospitality and business hub.

The land located at the southern end of Wellingdon Island has waterfront on three sides and has excellent connectivity to the important locations in Ernakulam city and the airport. NH-966B passes through the northern boundary of the plot and Kundannoor Junction on the NH 66 is only 2.5 km away. 

As per the land use plan of Cochin Port Trust, the land is earmarked for Hospitality Node and Business District. The activities as per the Land Use Plan includes tourism/business functions such as five-star hotel, convention /MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibition) centres, commercial complexes, budget hotel, offices, public spaces including children’s play areas, open food plazas, etc.

Constructions of up to 8-storey-high buildings are possible on the land and hence highly suited for establishing hotels, convention centres, and commercial complexes. The tender document is available at www.cochinport.gov.in

Cochin Port

