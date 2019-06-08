Home Cities Kochi

Delving into the world of art

It is the everyday happenings that inspire Amala Eliza Punnoose, a final year architecture student who makes art out of her everyday experiences.

Published: 08th June 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is the everyday happenings that inspire Amala Eliza Punnoose, a final year architecture student who makes art out of her everyday experiences. The colloquial Malayali dialogues get a fresh spin, as they get reinterpreted through art. The coasters, T-shirts, fridge magnets designed by Amala oozes with amusing dialogues and characters, all modelled based on funny, day to day happenings.

Amala Eliza Punnoose

For instance, one of the intriguing work is the T-shirt which has a warning plastered all across, the ‘Don’t Angry Me’ T-shirt. “There is this one-liner of mine which I use often, whenever I get shouted at that is. I have been using the ‘Don’t Angry Me’ phrase since I can remember. I do not remember the source of it. This was used in a T-shirt and it received a good response. So it is the daily happenings that inspire me,” says Amala.

At first, she started out with sketches, wherein she made art out of college memories, family and friends. Soon these illustrations made way to new, bigger artworks when Amala concocted art in merchandise.
Now coasters, T-shirts, calendars, fridge magnets, all bear wacky and lush illustrations. While some get inspired from celebrated movie dialogues, some are purely themed on the day to day happenings which is guaranteed to tickle your funnybones.

Although for someone who used to draw while young, her drawings were mostly limited to buildings. The world of illustrations was entirely new to her. “It is very exciting, the very process of creation itself is rewarding. Well at first the focus was on sketching school time memories. There are a lot of artists doing amazing work with their illustrations. It was their work which inspired me to start off,” says Amala. Soon she started working on digital art. After working on customised art on wallpapers, she started blending art with the merchandise. And thus was born calendars and a host of artsy decors.

A night person, most of her art gets created at night. “Once I start working, I cannot stop. I enjoy the whole process of creation and so I can never stop midway. So I end up working all night long,” says Amala. “Architecture and art are both fields that continue to excite me and I am equally passionate about them. So I intend to strike a balance among these two and take it both forward. I believe that you have to be unique at whatever you do. And that is what I try to bring into my art as well,” she says. She hopes to come up with comic series next.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp