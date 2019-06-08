Delving into the world of art

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is the everyday happenings that inspire Amala Eliza Punnoose, a final year architecture student who makes art out of her everyday experiences. The colloquial Malayali dialogues get a fresh spin, as they get reinterpreted through art. The coasters, T-shirts, fridge magnets designed by Amala oozes with amusing dialogues and characters, all modelled based on funny, day to day happenings.

Amala Eliza Punnoose

For instance, one of the intriguing work is the T-shirt which has a warning plastered all across, the ‘Don’t Angry Me’ T-shirt. “There is this one-liner of mine which I use often, whenever I get shouted at that is. I have been using the ‘Don’t Angry Me’ phrase since I can remember. I do not remember the source of it. This was used in a T-shirt and it received a good response. So it is the daily happenings that inspire me,” says Amala.

At first, she started out with sketches, wherein she made art out of college memories, family and friends. Soon these illustrations made way to new, bigger artworks when Amala concocted art in merchandise.

Now coasters, T-shirts, calendars, fridge magnets, all bear wacky and lush illustrations. While some get inspired from celebrated movie dialogues, some are purely themed on the day to day happenings which is guaranteed to tickle your funnybones.

Although for someone who used to draw while young, her drawings were mostly limited to buildings. The world of illustrations was entirely new to her. “It is very exciting, the very process of creation itself is rewarding. Well at first the focus was on sketching school time memories. There are a lot of artists doing amazing work with their illustrations. It was their work which inspired me to start off,” says Amala. Soon she started working on digital art. After working on customised art on wallpapers, she started blending art with the merchandise. And thus was born calendars and a host of artsy decors.

A night person, most of her art gets created at night. “Once I start working, I cannot stop. I enjoy the whole process of creation and so I can never stop midway. So I end up working all night long,” says Amala. “Architecture and art are both fields that continue to excite me and I am equally passionate about them. So I intend to strike a balance among these two and take it both forward. I believe that you have to be unique at whatever you do. And that is what I try to bring into my art as well,” she says. She hopes to come up with comic series next.