Home Cities Kochi

Fillip for indoor stadium at Muvattupuzha

The PPS Thomas Municipal Stadium will be renovated as an indoor stadium with a fund of `32.55 cr allotted by KIIFB

Published: 08th June 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sports enthusiasts finally has something to cheer about. The district will get another indoor stadium at Muvattupuzha in two years. The proposal mooted to expand the existing PPS Thomas Municipal Stadium got the government nod, with the latter giving the approval to expand and convert it into an indoor stadium.

Named after Olympian Chandrasekharan and with facilities that can host national-level events, the proposed stadium has been allocated Rs 32.55 crore by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.
"When it comes to such infrastructure development, the northern part of the district is usually neglected. So, the new project will boost its development as national, state and university-level meets can be conducted here," said Eldho Abraham, Muvattupuzha MLA.

This stadium will be the second biggest in the district, after the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor.  Two acres of land will be added to the existant space as part of the development. The proposed stadium is also believed to boost the prospects of aspiring athletes in the area, who otherwise have to depend on stadiums in Ernakulam. "Students from rural areas of Idukki travel more than 50 km to  Maharaja's College Stadium to practice. Since they cannot travel this far every day, most of them do not get sufficient practice before the events. Therefore, this proposal is a sigh of relief for many such people," he said.

As per the master plan of KITCO, the new stadium will comprise of courts for badminton, basketball, tennis and volleyball as well as an eight-lane synthetic track. There will also be facilities to conduct athletic events like high jump, low jump, shot put and sevens football.Apart from this, the stadium will also house hostels for both boys and girls so as to accommodate athletes from far away places.

"There are many sports enthusiasts and athletes in nearby places, especially the students of Mar Basil and St George Sports School of Kothamangalam. The hostels will save them from the problem of night travels after the practice sessions," he added.

Moreover, the municipality has also bought spaces nearby the stadium complex as part of the development. The renovation of the Municipal Stadium has been going on since 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
indoor stadium Muvattupuzha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp