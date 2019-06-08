Hark! Tune your ears for triune compositions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you listened to a musical piece and immediately got transported to a faraway place? That’s the exact feeling experienced when one listens to Kolkatta-based Paromita Mukherjee playing the thumri ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aaye’ on the violin. Also known for her talent on harmonium, Paromita is a name popular in the Hindustani music circuit in the country. On Saturday, she along with Vaikom native Retnasree Iyer will perform a Hindustani instrumental concert ‘Trio’ at Lokadharmi Nadakaveedu, Nayarambalam.



The concert will see Paromita on both harmonium and violin, and Retnasree on tabla. “Trio is in regard to the total number of instruments played by the artists. The duo has been performing under the same name on many stages now,” says Chandradasan, founder and artistic director of Lokadharmi Centre for Theatre. The concert will begin at 7 pm. The entry to the concert is free.



Against the flow

Paromita is considered as one of the most foremost harmonium players in the country. Having learned harmonium and violin since the age of 10 under the tutelage of Pandit V G Jog, Guru Ustad Aashish Khan and Amina Perera, she is a graded artist with the All India Radio and empanelled from Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

What was traditionally considered as the bastion of men, Retnasree’s entry into the field of percussion was not an easy one. Hence, she is said to be one of the few professional female tabla artists in the Hindustani music circuit. Having performed in over 100 stages both in the country and abroad, she was trained by Chellappan Master (who initiated her into the world of tabla) and Pandit Arvind Mulgoankar.