Home Cities Kochi

Hark! Tune your ears for triune compositions

Paromita is considered as one of the most foremost harmonium players in the country.

Published: 08th June 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Retnasree Iyer, Paromita Mukherjee

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Have you listened to a musical piece and immediately got transported to a faraway place? That’s the exact feeling experienced when one listens to Kolkatta-based Paromita Mukherjee playing the thumri ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aaye’ on the violin. Also known for her talent on harmonium, Paromita is a name popular in the Hindustani music circuit in the country. On Saturday, she along with Vaikom native Retnasree Iyer will perform a Hindustani instrumental concert ‘Trio’ at Lokadharmi Nadakaveedu, Nayarambalam.

The concert will see Paromita on both harmonium and violin, and Retnasree on tabla. “Trio is in regard to the total number of instruments played by the artists. The duo has been performing under the same name on many stages now,” says Chandradasan, founder and artistic director of Lokadharmi Centre for Theatre. The concert will begin at 7 pm. The entry to the concert is free.
 
Against the flow

Paromita is considered as one of the most foremost harmonium players in the country. Having learned harmonium and violin since the age of 10 under the tutelage of Pandit V G Jog, Guru Ustad Aashish Khan and Amina Perera, she is a graded artist with the All India Radio and empanelled from Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

What was traditionally considered as the bastion of men, Retnasree’s entry into the field of percussion was not an easy one. Hence, she is said to be one of the few professional female tabla artists in the Hindustani music circuit. Having performed in over 100 stages both in the country and abroad, she was trained by Chellappan Master (who initiated her into the world of tabla) and Pandit Arvind Mulgoankar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp