Investment opportunities: KMRCL bids to rope in NRKs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and Norka Roots will join hands to provide investment opportunities to Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) in Metro stations. “The Metro stations provide various business opportunities to NRKs. These include a supermarket, business centre, office space, retail shop, coffee shop, ice cream parlour and various other outlets,” said Norka CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri in a statement.

The Norka Roots has already set up a facilitation centre at MG Road Metro station. Attractive discounts will be given to NRKs interested to invest in business ventures at the commercial space available for rent at the station will be given attractive discounts.

The NRKs who are applying through Norka Roots will be given a 25 per cent discount in rent, said Norka authorities. The lease agreement period will be between eight and 10 years. NRK investors can contact the Norka’s business facilitation centre. Email: nbfc.norka@gov.in or on phone number: 0471-2770534