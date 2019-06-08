Kochi bracing for the rains

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With a day left for monsoons to hit the state, it is the time to analyse how equipped the city is to deal with waterlogging issues. Even as the Kochi Corporation claims the pre-monsoon cleaning drive of canals and drains are in full swing, the residents present a different perspective, that of lackadaisical attitude and imminent waterlogging.

Those living along the banks of the canals and drains complain about huge piles of foul-smelling silt being deposited by the cleaners right on the roadsides. According to them, the rains will wash the silt back into the drains, leaving all the work done so far useless.

"Though the intention of the pre-monsoon cleaning is to check the outbreak of diseases, the Kochi Corporation is intentionally spreading it. Almost a week has passed after the Corporation workers removed the sludge from the Thevara-Perandoor canal but they haven't taken any step to remove it from the roadside. We are forced to bear the stinking smell emanating from the sludge. The situation will be worst in the rain as it will enter our houses," said Dr Mammen Alexander, a Panampally Nagar resident.

According to P Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam District Residents' Association Apex Council (EDRAAC), the pre-monsoon cleaning drive is being carried out in an inept manner. “Due to the unscientific cleaning method adopted by the contractors, people will have to grapple with diseases when the monsoon arrives,” he said.

“The canals and drains have not been cleaned. As per my knowledge, no fund has been allocated for the same. Monsoon is right on the doorstep but the condition of the canals is pathetic. Complaints are pouring in from many residents' associations regarding this,” he said.

He added that just by cleaning the Perandoor canal, the Corporation can plug waterlogging in many areas.

However, P M Harris, chairman, Public Works Committee begs to differ. According to him, the pre-monsoon cleaning drive is on the verge of completion. “Small drains in all divisions have been cleaned and an amount of `3 lakh has been allocated for the same. Currently, canals like Perandoor and Changadam Poku are being cleaned. Though cleaning is in full swing, waterlogging can happen when the monsoon begins due to the presence of plastics and other waste being dumped in the canals and drains,” he said.

According to him, waterlogging can be prevented only if other stakeholders like PWD, Railways, and GCDA too pitch in. “Even though wastes are being dumped by all and sundry, we anticipate waterlogging won't be much of a problem this time. Last year, the Mullassery Canal was well cleaned by E Sreedharan's NGO and this ensured that MG Road was free from waterlogging,” he said. According to him, the walkways made by KMRL have holes on the sides for water draining. “But the drains under the walkways need to be cleaned by removing the tiles. This has to be done by the PWD,” he added.

As for the problem of the piles of silt deposited along the sides of the canals and drains, M R Binu, president, Kochi Corporation Contractors' Association, said, “Wet slurry can't be transported. So it is left to dry out and this takes time. The deposited slurry is being removed. 95 per cent of the cleaning works have been completed. The pending minor works in some divisions will be completed soon. Monsoon won't trouble the city, so the residents can be tension-free.”

Prathibha Ansari, chairperson, Health Standing Committee also toed Binu's line. She stated the cleaning works were done properly and regarding the slit, she has instructed the ward members and councillors to get it removed as soon as possible.

