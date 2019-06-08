Nipah is not a highly transmissible virus, say doctors

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors treating the 23-year-old youth at Aster Medcity said Nipah is not a highly transmissible virus when compared to deadly viruses like Ebola and Zika. Speaking to Express, Assistant Chief of Medical Services, Department of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control, Dr Anup R Warrier, said the virus can be brought under control if detected at an early stage.

“Ebola outbreak in West Africa and Zika virus in Brazil claimed thousands of lives. If Nipah was as highly transmissible as these diseases, the state may have witnessed a much larger death toll,” said Dr Anup.

Early detection of the virus, isolation and proper medication contains the disease. “In severe cases, the virus will affect the lungs, brains and even heart of the patient, leading to death, if not diagnosed properly,” said Consultant Neurologist, Dr Boby Varkey Maramattom.

According to Dr Anup, the youth must have come in close contact with the saliva of fruit bats through toddy or fruits. “Immunity of the person has a large role to play in the spread of the disease. More research and study is required in the field to reveal more about the virus,” said Dr Anup.

Availability of laboratory-based diagnostics in Kerala and proper surveillance by the state government in tracking encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) are required to track the disease. “Under the government’s encephalitis surveillance programme, hospitals must be able to track the number of cases reported in the state. The state government’s active involvement will help in monitoring a pattern in its spreading,” said Dr Anup.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Jelson Kavalakkat said the patient is undergoing treatment in a negative pressure isolation ward in the hospital. “The early detection of the disease has contained the spread of the disease and the condition of the youth and his parents are stable. The nurses and medical staff at Aster adhere to strict ground rules in treating the disease. Safety personal protection gears are worn by staff to avoid any direct contact with the patient,” said Jelson.

The 23-year-old boy, who was brought to the hospital on May 30 was unable to walk, speak and was found to have high fever. “Mental disorientation shown by the youth clearly showed it was encephalitis. Soon, an MRI scan was conducted, which showed unusual features that made us forward it to a private lab in Bengaluru. Now, his condition has improved and we are hoping he can be discharged after two weeks,” said Dr Boby.

