WATCH | Fuljar Soda: Downing on a fizzy trend

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalees have never been ones to shy away from trends, no matter where it originates. Remember the #KikiChallenge that stirred up a storm on social media last year? And the Fortnite dances? Also, it's not easy to forget the recent 'Nillu Nillu challenge' on TikTok. There is absolutely no dearth to using new hashtags and trying novel challenges. After the first decade of the third millennium, Malayalees were soon aware of their food intake. Thus followed the craze for avocados, salad and everything 'organic'. This time, updating the newsfeeds of netizens is the newest trend of Fuljar soda.

Set to hop on to the Fuljar bandwagon, Vidya reaches the Mallus Dhaba at Nedumbassery on a busy evening. Like fate has it, all the tables next to hers have ordered, wait for it, Fuljar soda.Tangy in taste, the drink is known for its overflowing fizz that is popular among youngsters. The fizzy drink, which is said to have originated from north Kerala, is served in two glasses: The larger one filled with soda and a shot glass with the tangy concoction. "The concoction is made with ginger paste, mint, green chilli, salt and sugar. We also add sweet basil seeds to the soda. Though we add different fruit flavours to the concoction, the plain Fuljar soda is more popular," says Ajo Enchackal, owner of Mallus Dhaba. Each glass of the drink costs from C20 to C35.

The drink becomes fun when the shot glass filled with the concoction is dropped in the larger glass of soda. The overflowing fizz - probably the reason for the name - that follows is what got the Fuljar soda trending. The drink should be chugged in one go. Meanwhile, the waiter brings the glasses on a plate to Vidya's table. During the ensuing Fuljar fun, Vidya's friend has his camera out shooting the drop in slow-motion. "An assault on senses, the drink has an overpowering taste of ginger," she says after a large gulp.

With the Fuljar's increasing popularity, people are seen queueing up in front of thattukadas or rushing to bigger eateries. "We have over 150 customers coming to the restaurant just for the Fuljar soda," says Ajo.

With the confirmed case of Nipah virus recently, a crackdown on unhygienic eateries selling Fuljar soda is underway. In addition to this, medical practitioners warn of the bad effects of the drink. But this hasn't deterred foodies (strike that, Instagrammers).