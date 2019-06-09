29-year-old held for pawning fake jewellery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hill Palace police on Saturday arrested a person on charges of swindling a sum of Rs 1,10,000 after pawning fake gold jewellery at a private financial establishment in Thiruvankulam. The accused is Shafeeq Kasim, 29, Erambath House, Udumbannoor, Thodupuzha, while his accomplice, Boby, managed to escape from the police net.

According to the police, the duo pawned a fake gold chain for R 40,000 at Kunnumpuram Finance, Thiruvankulam on May 11 and then another chain and bracelet were pawned and they collected R 70,000 on May 20 after producing a fake address that they were residing in Thiruvankulam area.

“However, the accused came on Friday with another piece of jewellery. Growing suspicious about them, the owner informed the police. Boby escaped before the police reached the spot while Shafeeq confessed that they produced fake jewellery and address. The accused had operated similar crimes in several other establishments in the state”, said an officer. The search for Boby has been intensified, said the police.