By Express News Service

KOCHI: A mediation forum to resolve intra-Church feud within the ecclesiastical system has been established by the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference (KCBC).

The formation of Kerala Catholic Mediation and Conciliation forum was announced by KCBC in a communique on Friday. Justices Kurian Joseph, Abraham Mathew and Pius Kuriakose and retired judges Daniel Pappachan and K C George have been appointed members of the forum which will be based at the KCBC secretariat.