Kerala High Court appoints amicus curiae

By Express News Service

The Kerala High Court appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court on a petition seeking permission to reconstruct a house adjacent to the Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Aluva. The High Court order came on a plea from Bosco Luis of Aluva against denial of No Objection Certificate.

Though the petitioner applied for a permit from Kalamassery municipality for the purpose, it was denied citing the land’s proximity to the Naval Armament Depot. Instead, Luis was asked to obtain the certificate from the armament depot. Later, he approached the NAD and it is pending.

The petitioner pointed out that the restrictions imposed on construction near the depot affected several people residing nearby The court posted the case to June 13.