Home Cities Kochi

Kerala High Court appoints amicus curiae

The petitioner pointed out that the restrictions imposed on construction near the depot affected several people residing nearby The court posted the case to June 13.

Published: 09th June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

The Kerala High Court appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court on a petition seeking permission to reconstruct a house adjacent to the Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Aluva. The High Court order came on a plea from Bosco Luis of Aluva against denial of No Objection Certificate.

Though the petitioner applied for a permit from Kalamassery municipality for the purpose, it was denied citing the land’s proximity to the Naval Armament Depot. Instead, Luis was asked to obtain the certificate from the armament depot. Later, he approached the NAD and it is pending.

The petitioner pointed out that the restrictions imposed on construction near the depot affected several people residing nearby The court posted the case to June 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Naval Armament Depot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp