Severed leg: Forensic test to be held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police will conduct a forensic test of the severed human leg, which washed ashore on the beach near LNG terminal at Puthuvype on Friday. “It is suspected that the body part is of a woman. The leg was almost in a decayed state.

An investigation is on to find if any woman has gone missing and more details will be available only after conducting a forensic test,” said an officer. The body parts are kept at the Ernakulam General Hospital mortuary. The Mulavukad police have registered a case for unnatural death.