‘Collector opts for silence in Corp Park project’

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation move to go ahead with its controversial Park project on reclaimed land in Chilavannoor lake continues to draw flak from several corners. Environmentalists allege the District Collector, vested with the responsibility to protect the ecologically sensitive area, is remaining a mute spectator on the issue.

Though the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) had issued a stop memo last week to the project following protests by local residents, the Corporation has decided to go ahead with the project after obtaining the necessary permission.

Environmentalists say while the Supreme Court has clearly directed the district administration to utilise the fine amount of `1 crore in DLF Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violation case for building up environment and maintain ecological balance in the area, authorities have violated the apex court order by taking up a new construction project on the reclaimed land.

“Kochi Corporation and revenue officials are well aware of the Supreme Court order which clearly directed to ensure that the area is ecologically protected. However, instead of that, they have resorted to new construction in the ecologically fragile spot, disregarding the Court order,” said activist Nipun Cherian.

He said though the Collector was supposed to submit a report before the Court on the steps taken to protect the place, no measures have been made so far. “We are looking at legal options to expose the apathy,” he said.

The verdict

The Supreme Court in its judgement on the DLF riverside apartment CRZ violation case in January 2018, has directed the Ernakulam District Collector to utilise the remitted fine of `1 crore to maintain the ecological balance of the eastern side of Chilavannoor Lake.

“The amount was to be deposited before Ernakulam District Collector to be kept in a separate account for being used exclusively for building up the environment, maintaining ecological balance in the area situated on the eastern side of the lake, with a further direction to District Collector to submit periodic reports before the Court as to the utilisation of the amount for the activities undertaken in every six months,” read the SC verdict.

Corporation plans

The Corporation is constructing a Park project worth `1.26 crore utilising fund from Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is carrying out the work for the Corporation.



‘Will only resume work after seeking clarity on approvals’

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has maintained that it will resume works only after receiving permission from every corner. “We started the construction as per the direction given by Kochi Corporation. We will only restart the work after seeking clarity on necessary approvals,” said KMRL spokesperson.