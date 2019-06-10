Home Cities Kochi

‘Collector opts for silence in Corp Park project’

Environmentalists accuse authorities of violating the SC order by taking up a new project near Chilavannoor lake

Published: 10th June 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Corporation’s park construction site, under AMRUT scheme, near Chilavannoor Lake | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation move to go ahead with its controversial Park project on reclaimed land in Chilavannoor lake continues to draw flak from several corners. Environmentalists allege the District Collector, vested with the responsibility to protect the ecologically sensitive area, is remaining a mute spectator on the issue.

Though the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) had issued a stop memo last week to the project following protests by local residents, the Corporation has decided to go ahead with the project after obtaining the necessary permission.    

Environmentalists say while the Supreme Court has clearly directed the district administration to utilise the fine amount of `1 crore in DLF Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violation case for building up environment and maintain ecological balance in the area, authorities have violated the apex court order by taking up a new construction project on the reclaimed land.

“Kochi Corporation and revenue officials are well aware of the Supreme Court order which clearly directed to ensure that the area is ecologically protected. However, instead of that, they have resorted to new construction in the ecologically fragile spot, disregarding the Court order,” said activist Nipun Cherian.

He said though the Collector was supposed to submit a report before the Court on the steps taken to protect the place, no measures have been made so far. “We are looking at legal options to expose the apathy,” he said.

The verdict
The Supreme Court in its judgement on the DLF riverside apartment CRZ violation case in January 2018, has directed the Ernakulam District Collector to utilise the remitted fine of `1 crore to maintain the ecological balance of the eastern side of Chilavannoor Lake. 

“The amount was to be deposited before Ernakulam District Collector to be kept in a separate account for being used exclusively for building up the environment, maintaining ecological balance in the area situated on the eastern side of the lake, with a further direction to District Collector to submit periodic reports before the Court as to the utilisation of the amount for the activities undertaken in every six months,” read the SC verdict. 

Corporation plans
The Corporation is constructing a Park project worth `1.26 crore utilising fund from Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is carrying out the work for the Corporation.   
 
‘Will only resume work after seeking clarity on approvals’
Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has maintained that it will resume works only after receiving permission from every corner. “We started the construction as per the direction given by Kochi Corporation. We will only restart the work after seeking clarity on necessary approvals,” said KMRL spokesperson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Additional District Magistrate Kochi Corporation Chilavannoor lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp