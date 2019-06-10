Home Cities Kochi

Excited by lighter side of life

Punit Pania left a corporate career to pursue his passion and is now a successful standup comedian

Published: 10th June 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: Punit Pania is like most other standup comedians in the country: has an ambitious degree yet craved for gratuity, left monotonous corporate jobs to finally pursue his passion and living the exciting life in the comedy scene. But, performing in Kerala for the first time, his latest gig was a different one. A day ago, he wrote on Facebook: “Travelling 1,500 km [from Mumbai] to perform in a non-BJP city.” Punit’s standup show ‘Gainfully Employed’ was held at ChaiCofi in Kochi on Sunday.
Substantiating the post on his social media handle, he tells Express, “That’s the first thing that came to my mind. Kerala is unique and different in many aspects.”

Now that the conversation took a turn towards politics, when will the Indian audience get to see comedians commenting on current politics? “Standup in the country is still new. The audience is mostly urban and elite. In India, it is not exactly groundbreaking when comedians speak about relevant issues. People are already happy when you make good jokes. When you portray life in the most relatable way, the audience is generally pleased. On a serious note, art reflects what is happening in society. For standup, we still have a long way to go. But things will surely change with time,” says Punit, who is also the founder of Chalta Hai Comedy.

But, he says, that does not mean standup will soon be swinging electoral politics. 
“Politics in India goes on a mass level.  It is impossible to change the national opinion. Standup comedy is an art form in which you can express your personal opinion,” says the Mumbai-based comedian.
And that’s what is great about it. Compared to its state a decade ago, the standup comedy scene in the country is doing really well. “A lot has happened. It is an exciting time to be in standup. With globalisation, a lot of comedians have the opportunity to perform abroad. Other than the occasional issues of censorship, this is the time to experiment,” says Punit. 
Active in the scene for three years now, Punit left his corporate job to follow his passion. 

“I worked in corporate strategy for seven years. I used to write since my college days but soon realised a career in writing was slim. Soon I got to know about the standup comedy scene in Mumbai. I thought, ‘Why not? I’ll attempt to present what I write.’ And it worked like a charm,” he says.  
Punit calls this as his lucky break. “Whenever I have a bad day, I remind myself how lucky I was to have discovered standup. Though I loved my corporate job, there is much freedom and scope in this,” he says. On Sunday, Punit gave “his best jokes from his time as a corporate machine to his current avatar as a standup comedian.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp