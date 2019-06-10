Social media is affecting your sleep!

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Deepa, a 23-year-old professional, would rather scroll through Instagram in the wee hours than sleep. Vivek, a 19-year-old student, prefers binging on Netflix shows and sleeping in class so as to stay updated; not with his lessons but with friends. Annie, a 27-year-old PR consultant, wants to sleep but is unable to with stress taking over her life and has dreams featuring her colleagues and clients.

With increased screen time and excessive stress cutting into one's sleep hours, the body undergoes major strain without the right amount of fuel, giving rise to sleeping disorders aplenty, fatigue and lack of concentration.

Sleeplessness

As per a survey conducted earlier, about 93 per cent of Indians suffer from sleep disorders. This stems from behavioural issues such as staying up all night for recreation to biological disorders. Despite the ideal average duration being six to eight hours of sleep for adults, Dr C J John, psychiatrist and senior consultant at the Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulam, says it varies according to the person. "Our biological clock insists on a certain amount of sleep. However, this can depend on a person's lifestyle. If one does not fulfil the sleep requirement as per their body, they will be lethargic during the day. This can result in the person being non-productive at work," he says.

Electronics play a primary role. "Meddling with sleep has become a lifestyle disorder wherein sleep is sacrificed for entertainment. They eventually become nocturnal and irritable in the morning," he says.

Work-related stress is another factor. Mental stress is extensively reflected in sleep. "People who are unduly worried about daily stress in work or relationships tend to brood over it and sleep late. Sleep is a sensitive function which can be affected by stress and depression," said the psychiatrist.

Sleep patterns can also determine to a certain extent if the person suffering from depression is stressed or biologically induced. "People suffering from stress sleep late. Biologically determined depressed persons sleep early and tend to wake up extremely early, around 1 or 2 am. The quality of sleep decreases," he says.



Excessive sleepiness

While sleeplessness is clearly an issue, excessive sleep is also an indicator of various ailments, "Those suffering from migraine or depression tend to sleep in excess. It can also be pathological wherein one suffers from narcolepsy which is uncontrollable daytime sleepiness, which is the other end of the spectrum. As for reduced sleep levels, secretion of the hormone melatonin which is associated with the onset of sleep can vary when constantly exposed to light," says Dr Sandheep Padmanabhan, consultant neurologist, Aster Medcity, Kochi.

Even though excessive sleep can be an indicator of stress, some people do require more than eight hours of sleep, says Dr C J John. "They are more refreshed and reschedule their day-time activities to be productive. However, uncontrollable sleep and sleep talking/walking require a doctor's intercession," he says.

