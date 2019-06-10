Home Cities Kochi

Nature drives this loco pilot

Aloco pilot by profession, Pradeep C was constantly fascinated by the wonders of nature.

Published: 10th June 2019

Pradeep C

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: A loco pilot by profession, Pradeep C was constantly fascinated by the wonders of nature. It even helped bring out talents hidden in him. Pradeep finds pleasure in giving life to the photos he snaps on his phone. “I get very limited time to paint during busy working hours. But my love to paint has not prevented me from pursuing it,” said the 45-year-old self-taught artist.

Pradeep had a passion to sketch since his childhood. His passions took a backseat due to the heavy work schedule of a loco pilot. “But art helped me stay sane from the work pressure when I got back to it 16 years later,” said the artist. He was inspired by the works of artist Abdul Salam in Kochi six years ago.
With the help and guidance from Abdul Salam, Pradeep drew his first painting which he posted on social media. “I got a lot of appreciation for the picture and it encouraged me to paint more,” he said.

Though Pradeep does oil painting, he prefers watercolour painting. Pradeep is planning to organise a solo exhibition titled ‘Train and Rain’. “The rain has always kindled positivity within me and train is something which is part of my life,” he said. In March, Pradeep exhibited 50 of his paintings at Kollam railway station platform.  

loco pilot

