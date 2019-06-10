Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Now, Maradu Municipality searches for a dump yard 

Maradu Municipality is looking into options to dump debris of waste from flat complexes after demolition. The granite quarries in Mamala is one among them. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maradu Municipality is looking into options to dump debris of waste from flat complexes after demolition. The granite quarries in Mamala is one among them. 

Municipal chairperson P H Nadeera told Express that a municipal engineering wing would look into all possible options to reduce the environmental damages after the demolition. “As part of implementing the Court order, I have asked the municipal engineering team to consider using the quarries to dump the concrete waste,” she said. 

An engineering wing of the local body, which is working on the report, would zero in on a couple of suitable granite quarries in the region between Mamala and Sasthamugal in Thiruvaniyoor panchayath. The quarries are just 10 kilometres from the region where the  flats are located.  C R Neelakandan, an environmental activist, said that he has suggested two ways to  deal with the concrete and other waste after the demolition. 

“Other than dumping the waste into quarries, we can use the concrete waste to create sea walls. It will help the residents of Chelanam, who have been facing the fury of the sea during the monsoon for decades,” he said. 

He also said that the municipality should coordinate with the District Collector to implement these methods. “The Collector can coordinate with the authorities in Thiruvaniyoor and Chellanam Panchayat and Maradu municipality to implement the plans,” he added.

