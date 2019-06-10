Severed leg case: Residents demand  detailed probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Local residents have demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the incident in which a severed human leg was found on the beach near the LNG terminal on Friday.

After the preliminary inquiry into the incident, the police suspect that the body part is of a woman. The leg, found in a decayed state, is kept at the Ernakulam General Hospital mortuary, and the Forensic Department has collected samples to identify the person.

The residents allege the police will not conduct a serious investigation into the incident as they failed to complete the investigation into a similar kind of incident which occurred last year.

“The body of a man was found from the same area last year. But the police are yet to complete the case and identify the person. We think the fate of the new case will be the same. We suspect the body found last year is of a missing fisherman. The police should not take such cases lightly and a detailed investigation must be conducted into such cases,” said M Sathyan, a resident of Puthuvype.

The residents also said the police should consider some mysterious facts surrounding the female human leg case. “If the body part is of a woman as identified by the police, several aspects related to the case should be looked into. Women in our area never go for fishing. So, there is a high chance of this case being a murder or a suicide. So, a detailed investigation should be conducted,” said Charles George, Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president.

Meanwhile, the Mulavukad police said they are taking all efforts to complete the investigation. “We have already asked for a forensic test report to identify the woman. We will look into all missing cases filed in the district as part of the investigation,” said Sunil Kumar K S, ASI, Mulavukad station. When asked about the investigation into the male body found last year, the official said they did not get the test result from the Forensic Department conducted last year. “We are yet to receive the report from the Forensic Department. Also, we don’t know when they would complete the procedure and give us the report,” he said.