Jharkhand 's Tanya Sinha crowned Miss Queen Of India 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tanya Sinha from Jharkhand was crowned Miss Queen Of India 2019, at a grand event held in Kochi the other day. Nikita Thomas (Kerala) and Samiksha Singh (Delhi) were declared the first and second runners up respectively.

The pageant by Manappuram Finance Ltd was organised by Pegasus. It was held at Saj Earth Resorts and Convention Centre in Kochi.

The judging panel also selected Ritika Raghav (Uttar Pradesh) as Miss Queen North, Divija Gambhir (Maharashtra) as Miss Queen West, Pankojini Dash (Odisha) as Miss Queen East and Nikita Thomas (Kerala) as Miss Queen South. The sub-title winners of the competition include Rhea Rawal (Gujarat) as Miss Beautiful Hair, Bhavana Sirpa (Telangana) as Miss Beautiful Smile, Bhavana Sirpa (Telangana) as Miss Beautiful Eyes, Pankojini Dash (Odisha) as Miss Congeniality, Tarini Kalingarayar (Tamil Nadu) as Miss Personality, Konchitha John (Kerala) as Miss Catwalk, Aishwarya Adarkar (Maharashtra) as Miss Perfect Ten, Ritu Ailani (Maharashtra) as Miss Talent, Tarini Kalingarayar (Tamil Nadu) as Miss Photogenic, Bhavana Sirpa (Telangana) as Miss Viewers’ Choice, Swagnika Bhattacharjee (Meghalaya) as Miss Social Media and Ritu Ailani (Maharashtra) as Miss Fitness.

Many from the film and fashion sectors were present in the judging panel, including Anjali Raut Gill (Mrs India 2018), Divya M S (Gladrags Mrs India South), Prof Dr Sir G D Singh (President, WPDO), Toshma Biju (Managing Editor of Kanyaka fortnightly) and Reshma R K Nambiar (First runner Up, Miss Glam World 2019).

The VPN International Business Excellence Women Entrepreneur Award, an award to honor the business persons in their respective fields was presented to Annamma Joseph Kottukapally (Professional Excellency Award in Culinary Innovation for the year 2019), Anne Sajeev (Maverick Woman Entrepreneur Award for the year 2019), Dr Nilufer Sheriff (Professional Excellency Award in Health Care), Liza Mayan (Dynamic Woman Entrepreneur Award for the year 2019), Roopa George (Women Excellency Award in Social and Welfare for the year) and Saroja Thambi Chamundi (Professional Excellency Award in Medical Tourism for the year 2019).

The grooming session had three prime rounds such as designer saree, black cocktail and red gown rounds. The sessions were handled by prominent personalities in the modelling sector, and which imparted knowledge in yoga, meditation, personality development, beauty care, catwalk, photo shoot and talent search to the contestants, helped the contestants gain more confidence.

Manappuram Finance Limited was the prime partner of the 9th edition of Miss Queen Of India hosted by Pegasus. Pegasus is conducting fashion pageants in such a way that the competitors can enter the International competitions without the Bikini round.

The winners were crowned with the golden crown and were awarded the mementos. Tom Jose, Chief Secretary, Kerala State, crowned the winner Miss Queen Of India 2019. V P Nandakumar, MD and CEO of Manappuram Finance Ltd crowned the first and second runner up winners. The winners are also given work contracts.

DQUE watches, SAJ Earth Resort & Convention Centre and Unique Times were the powered-by-partners of the event. Kalpana International, Aiswarya Advertising, Europe Times, The Times New, FICF, Fitness For Ever, Neo TourEx Pvt Ltd, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Ut TV, UT World, Asia Business Forum 2019, CIHF and Asian African were the event partners of Miss Queen of India 2019.