As life comes back to normal post-Nipah, 329 people make it possible

Vimal, who came into direct contact with the 23-year-old Nipah-infected patient, has been put under observation for 21 days, till the incubation period of the virus ends.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:56 AM

Amid Nipah scare, people spotted wearing masks. (Express Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Now that Nipah-scare has died down, the entire state is busy going about with its activities as usual, shopping malls and cinema halls are abuzz with people, schools and colleges are bustling with students, and buses and trains are filled beyond maximum capacity. As fortunate an update this is, not many know of the sacrifices of 329 people, who made this possible by deciding to confine themselves within the four walls of their homes and hospitals.

These 329 people, who had come in contact with the Nipah-infected patient, are refraining from interacting with other people so as to avert the virus from spreading. Vimal (name changed) is one among those who have been quarantined at home after being discharged from Government Medical College, Kalamassery.
“Life has become boring. As advised by the Health Department, I stay home the entire day, just to avert any chances of the virus spreading. Even after being tested negative for the virus, I have asked my friends near my home to not come and visit me,” he said.

Vimal, who came into direct contact with the 23-year-old Nipah-infected patient, has been put under observation for 21 days, till the incubation period of the virus ends.

To while away time, Vimal watches television, movies on his mobile phone and communicates with friends through social media. “The Health Department always keeps track of my health. I am now getting adjusted to my schedule. In the beginning, it was difficult to cope with the sudden shift of sitting at home and not working,” said Vimal.

However, for Geetha (name changed), a resident of Kothamangalam, who had also come into contact with the patient and is under observation at home, the worse was spending days in the isolation ward at the Kalamassery hospital. “When I caught the fever, I was admitted to the isolation ward. For about three days, I had to remain in the isolation ward without having anyone to interact with. I was anxious all the time about the test results,” said Geetha.

Condition of patient improving steadily

The condition of the youth, who had been confirmed with Nipah virus and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, improved significantly. He has started to walk without any assistance. Meanwhile, another resident of Varappuzha, who had been in the direct contact list, was admitted to the isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. A total of eight patients are presently admitted at Government Medical College Hospital. As per the medical bulletin released by District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla, the health condition of the patients are stable. Blood samples of five patients, including of the resident from Varappuzha, have been sent for further tests. The expert team from NIV conducted investigations in areas nearby Thodupuzha and Muttom, and have collected samples from 52 fruit bats.

