Home Cities Kochi

His Sketches speak volumes of loneliness and agony

Journalist/artist K S Dilipkumar has put 70 of his works on display at Durbar Hall

Published: 11th June 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: K  S Dilipkumar's life journey is quite interesting. After completing Bachelor of Fine Arts from College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, he chose a career in journalism. According to him, it was a hard choice, but his love for art stood intact.

After 23 years as a journalist, Dilipkumar left it to pursue visual art and returned to his alma mater to do masters in Fine Arts. And 'Boarder', a solo show of sketches which he drew from 1991-2019, is a reflection of that passion.

“I have named the exhibition with the feel of a boarding school student,” he said. “I've travelled extensively across India while working as a journalist. Though I chose a different career after my graduation, I used to sketch whenever possible. The medium was pencil, ink, charcoal and crayon. I was never bothered about the medium or the canvas I chose,” he added.

His sketches have so much life that the emotions depicted in them are directly conveyed to the viewers. He says there is a  reason.

“I've met a lot of people while travelling. I love to capture a living moment. When we draw a model, he/she will always be conscious. But when I draw someone instantaneously, the emotions and agony get captured in my sketch. So all my works have a deep inner meaning. For this, I had to sketch so quickly, which I continuously practised from the beginning. I've also used minimal drawing in all sketches,” says Dilipkumar.

Radha Gomathy, an artist and poet based in Kochi, is the curator of the show. Dilipkumar had sent around 100 sketches to her and she picked 70 for the show. “All the sketches exhibited here features the people I met during travelling. These are the common people from Indian villages. They suffer from many agonies and are always haunted by loneliness. The theme of the sketch is the silent scream of a lonely person. Through my sketches, I wanted to communicate the distress faced by Indian people.”

He says the sketches will continue to haunt any person who visits the show. “Last day, a woman came to see the show. Just before leaving, she wanted to take a photograph of a particular sketch. The response has been really good that I even got accolades from eminent artists. A solo show is a landmark in an artist's career. I can proudly say my show has been a success and I firmly believe I'll never fail in art,” he said.
He says doing masters with the current generation has helped him realise the new trends and styles in drawing. 'Boarder' is being exhibited at Durbar Hall Art Gallery. The show will conclude on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp