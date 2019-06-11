‘Implement Brahmapuram plant project after addressing apprehensions on plan’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding that authorities concerned learn from their past mistakes in waste management, the general public and people’s representatives asked officers of G J Eco Power Private Ltd, which is setting up a new waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, to implement the project after addressing their apprehensions on the plan. The demand was raised by various stakeholders at a public hearing held at Ernakulam District administration office on Monday.

Civic administrators asked the implementing agency to ensure that the proposed waste-to-energy plant did not convert into an open waste dumping yard in the future. They also cited the existing Brahmapuram plant as an example.“Plant construction should be carried out in a scientific manner. Water bodies near the proposed plant’s site, including Chitrapuzha and Kadambrayar, should be protected,” they added. Majority of the people who attended the meeting also asked about the possibility of sound pollution from the proposed plant. Other concerns raised include, separation of chlorinated materials, experience of the company and clauses mentioned in the contract with local bodies for the construction of the plant. They also demanded the progress of the project be monitored at regular intervals. “Waste collection and transportation of waste to the plant should be carried out in a scientific manner. Do not create unnecessary fear in the minds of people. Moreover, the project should be completed in a time-bound manner,” they said.

‘Water from plant will not be diverted to nearby water bodies’

In their reply, the officials from the implementing agency said the technology adopted by thickly populated foreign countries will be used for the construction and maintenance of the plant. “The plant will emit smoke equivalent to three diesel cars’ emission, while running on the road. There are special facilities to make the plant odour-free. The water from the plant will not be diverted to nearby water bodies. It will be collected separately,” the company’s representatives said. Though the company is new, Board of Directors consists of experienced campaigners from waste management field. “The expert panel of the company include 29 efficient officers. Our plan is to set up a plant which can treat e-waste as well,” they added.