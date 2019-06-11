Kochi: One killed as civil station compound wall collapses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A differently-abled person was crushed to death after a portion of the compound wall of the Civil Station collapsed under the weight of an uprooted tree at Kakkanad on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashraf, 57, of Edathala near Aluva. According to the police officers, Asharaf, a lottery vendor was engaged in his job alongside the collapsed section of the wall. Besides demolishing the almost six feet high wall in its wake, the giant tree on KBPS premises came crashing down on the bonnet of the car of a dentist, who had a miraculous escape, Thrikkakara police said.

Thrikkakara police have registered a case.

The rain continued to lash Ernakulam district for the second consecutive day on Monday though with a reduced intensity compared to the previous day.