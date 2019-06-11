Kochi's Edappally canal set to regain its lost glory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Edappally canal is all set to regain its lost glory by becoming navigable, with the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) taking up its revitalisation, which will begin soon. Kochi Metro took up the canal revamping project as part of the ‘Integrated urban regeneration and development of waterways in Kochi’ scheme.

The KMRL is the implementation agency of the Rs 1,364 crore project, under which, five major canals in the city, comprising a total length of 34.5 km, will be restructured.“Out of the five canals, the 11.23 km long Edappally canal will be the first to be renovated, in two phases. In the first phase, the area between Edappally and Chambakkara will be restructured, while the area between Edappally and Muttar river will be covered in the second phase. The total cost of renovating Edappally canal will be Rs 226 crore. The tender for the project will be floated soon,” said KMRL sources.

A detailed draft of the project report was prepared by National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) and is under consideration of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The project was initially mooted by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). Since KMRL was also implementing the Water Metro project, it was decided to entrust it with this one as well.



As part of renovation, the existing canal will have to be widened to a length of 16m, dredged and sidewalls will have to be constructed. The existing culverts and bridges need to be restructured so as to make the canals navigable.

However, the biggest challenge in front of the implementing agency will be the rehabilitation and resettlement of families residing on the banks of the canals. According to an official, the public sector undertaking, Bhavana Kerala Foundation, has been entrusted with rehabilitation and resettlement proceedings.

Other canals to be renovated

Apart from Edappally canal, Thevara canal (1.405 km), Thevara-Perandoor canal (11.15 km), Chilavannoor canal (9.88 km) and Market canal (0.644 km), will be renovated. The work on the remaining canals will begin after the completion of Edappally canal.