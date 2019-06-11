Magics NGO gears people up to tackle monsoon

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Keeping up with the initiative started last monsoon, Magics, a Kochi based NGO is gearing up to provide disaster response and preparedness training to communities and residential associations across the district. ‘Community response to emergency and disaster’ (CRED) teams will be coached to act as first responders in a situation of crisis like the one seen during the floods last season.

The action plan has been further streamlined this year with the NGO aiming to implement the training module on three levels. “The training will be imparted to individuals, residential associations and then to larger communities which will be divided area wise. In the case of a disaster situation, information to these communities will be transmitted through messages or social media. Vodafone gave us assistance last year. We are also planning to conduct a mass level awareness seminars throughout Kochi,” said Johns Augustine, the founding trustee, and treasurer of Magics.

This year too, the programme will be undertaken in collaboration with IMA Kochi, Ernakulam District Panchayat, Kochi Corporation, and District Disaster Management Authority. A meeting has been scheduled with all the stakeholders on Saturday. In order to identify crucial residential areas, Magics is working closely with Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC), which constitutes over 1600 housing societies under its umbrella. “Our target is to cover 82 panchayats, 13 municipalities and one municipal corporation in the initial phase. One person from each panchayat will be trained in multiple areas of disaster preparedness and he/she will act as the point of contact. IMA Kochi will be providing the venue for the training sessions,” said Johns.

While the last year focussed on equipping people with the know-how of administering first aid, the upcoming batch of CRED trainees will be exposed to Basic Life Support (BLS) knowledge. They will also attend classes conducted by Kerala Fire and Rescue Services department and District Disaster Management Authority. “Upon being trained, the community will be able to respond even in a state of extreme emergency. The introduction of specially designed SOS devices is another important addition to this year’s programme. Once the button is pressed, the signal will be sent to five nearest rescue teams as well as our call centre,” concluded Johns.