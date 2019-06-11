Home Cities Kochi

Model Engg College attracts Amazon, Oracle, E&Y for campus placement

The institution, established in 1989 under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), is affiliated to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University since 2015.

Published: 11th June 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 07:01 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara (MEC), has raised its bar during this placement season with blue-chip companies and MNC giants such as Amazon, Deloitte, Ernst and Young, Ansys, Synopsys, Alcatel Lucent, Cypress Semiconductors, Akamai, Oath, Oracle, RedBus and Bosch offering high pay packets to its students for the 2018-19 academic year.

The institution, established in 1989 under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), is affiliated to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University since 2015. The MEC campus boasts of an average package of Rs 6.6 lakh per annum for product companies and Rs 4.5 lakh per annum for service companies. The highest pay packages offered were Rs 15 lakh per annum by Ansys and Rs 14.11 CTC (cost to company) by Akamai, respectively.

“Students are very enthusiastic and familiar with cutting edge technologies,”  remarked the Recruitment Specialist at Akamai Technologies, one of the latest entrants to recruit from the college. “MECians have showcased their calibre in numerous nationwide competitions as well. First prize in Bosch Hackathon and AngelHack are a few to report,” said a release, adding that the “stellar performances of students in internships during the pre-final year have landed them pre-placement offers from companies including Accolite, Deloitte and Paytm.”

