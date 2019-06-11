Home Cities Kochi

Monsoon exposes Kochi roads

With the arrival of monsoon, the potholed and dilapidated roads in the city are wreaking havoc on vehicles and the riders.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

The sorry state of St Francis Church Road (Right) The potholed Sebastian Road  Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the arrival of monsoon, the potholed and dilapidated roads in the city are wreaking havoc on vehicles and the riders. Three major roads in the city - Sebastian Road near Judges Avenue, Kathrikadavu Road and St Francis Church Road-  are all in a terrible state.

Reason: apathy and lack of coordination among two major government departments. The roads were dug up by the Kerala Water Authority to lay pipes.  But, the reconstruction works are still pending. “They dug up this place two weeks ago. Now, the road is not even in a state to walk. Traffic blocks are common here,” a resident said.

Councillor Gracy Joseph said the reconstruction cannot be completed till the end of monsoon. “The Sebastian Road work is not finished as the pipes have to be laid till Ayyappankavu. It cannot be reconstructed before the completion of work,” said Gracy Joseph.

Though the pipe-laying work has been completed in other areas, tarring will have to wait. “As of now, we will fix the potholes and start levelling work. But tarring will occur only after the monsoon only,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
monsoon Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp