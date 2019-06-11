Monsoon exposes Kochi roads

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the arrival of monsoon, the potholed and dilapidated roads in the city are wreaking havoc on vehicles and the riders. Three major roads in the city - Sebastian Road near Judges Avenue, Kathrikadavu Road and St Francis Church Road- are all in a terrible state.

Reason: apathy and lack of coordination among two major government departments. The roads were dug up by the Kerala Water Authority to lay pipes. But, the reconstruction works are still pending. “They dug up this place two weeks ago. Now, the road is not even in a state to walk. Traffic blocks are common here,” a resident said.

Councillor Gracy Joseph said the reconstruction cannot be completed till the end of monsoon. “The Sebastian Road work is not finished as the pipes have to be laid till Ayyappankavu. It cannot be reconstructed before the completion of work,” said Gracy Joseph.

Though the pipe-laying work has been completed in other areas, tarring will have to wait. “As of now, we will fix the potholes and start levelling work. But tarring will occur only after the monsoon only,” she added.