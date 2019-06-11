Palm chopping case accused granted bail by Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Mohamed Rafi of Aluva, an accused in the palm chopping case. The court ordered that he be released on bail against a bond of Rs 10 lakh with two solvent sureties to the like sum.

The other conditions were that he shall not leave the village where he was residing and shall surrender his passport before the magistrate court concerned. Mohamed Rafi, along with other accused, MK Nazar, P V Noushad, Subair, Jabeel and others, were charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy at different places in person and over the phone to attack TJ Joseph, former college lecturer at Thodupuzha.

Rafi had visited Muvattupuzha, kept a watch on the victim’s movement and gave inputs to assailants on July 4, 2010, facilitating a lethal attack on the victim, the NIA had alleged.