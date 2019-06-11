Home Cities Kochi

SC respite to builders, residents of Maradu highrises

However, the deadline was not met as the builders and residents had moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of the order.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing temporary relief to builders and nearly 350 residents of the five highrises at Maradu in Kochi slated for demolition, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered status quo for six weeks on its May 8 judgment to demolish the buildings. Hearing a writ petition filed by a group of residents, a Vacation Bench of the apex court directed listing of the matter in the first week of July before the bench, comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha, which issued the demolition order.

The apex court had in May ordered the demolition of five apartment complexes – Holy Faith, Kayaloram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing – within a month for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. However, the deadline was not met as the builders and residents had moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of the order.

Maradu municipal chairperson T H Nadeera told ‘Express’ the municipality will now wait for the Supreme Court’s final order to decide on the future course of action. “We will abide by the court’s ruling. We had been waiting for the directions from the state government (on demolishing the buildings),” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Maradu Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp