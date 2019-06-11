Zita, exploring the aspects of pregnancy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The images that crawl into our minds on hearing the word ‘sci-fi’ are often that of space, extra-terrestrial beings, superhumans and time travel. But, what if the science behind a natural phenomenon such as birthing is blended with fantasy and explained to us through a unique narrative? ‘Zita’, the eight-minute-long short film created by a team of Kozhikode-based young movie makers, explores various aspects of pregnancy in the backdrop of fantasy.

What are the emotions that a child undergoes while he or she is in the womb? What are his or her thoughts? What are the hormonal changes that a woman undergoes during this significant period? Through arresting visuals, quick cuts and a powerful background score, ‘Zita’ answers these questions and strongly portrays a mother-daughter relationship.

Director and writer Kevin Karippery, a BSc chemistry student and the youngest member of the crew, has certainly done his share of research on the topic.“I spoke with several doctors and mothers to understand the emotions women undergo during pregnancy. The emotional changes are interspersed with the changes that take place in the movie setting,” he said.

The film-makers have deliberately chosen Appu, a unisex name, for the central character in short-film played by child artist Crisa.“It is our way of pointing out the social evil of female foeticide. The idea that every child is important is the focus of Zita,” said Kevin. While most short-films on female foeticide create an atmosphere of fear and darkness, ‘Zita’ stands apart as it generates a melange of emotions within the audience.

The cinematography of the short film has been done by Sunil Karthikeyan and music by Wazim Ashraf and Murali Krishnan. Zita has already garnered several awards including Best Cinematography (Reels film festival , Cinerama film festival, CKSFF, Cellestra Calcutta film festival), Special Jury Award (Ragam Take one), Best Editor (Filmland film festival ), Best short-film (Cellestra Calcutta film festival, CKSFF festival, Golden Frames film festival)and Best Music (Reels film festival).

The film will be uploaded on YouTube in the upcoming days.