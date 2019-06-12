A sci-fi with a mix of Indianness

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Isaac Mathew, a techie’s book titled ‘Event Horizon: A Scientific and Fictional Account of Rapture’ is a hard science fiction novel with elements of mystery, young adult romance and poetry.

Set in India, the story is about an ISRO mission to probe a mysterious object near a black hole.

Commented on contemporary issues such as water shortage, the gap between the rich and poor, technology and its impact on society, the author has incorporated a lot of technology and concepts in the story. The poetry is recited by an AI in the space vehicle used for the mission. The poetry includes scientific data related to the mission, philosophy, commentary and mystery.

Isaac who goes by his moniker Zac Paup, says: “I was in the US when I got the idea for the story and the first few chapters were penned there.”

Using the scientific detail in the initial chapters as the foundation of the story, the author spins a story in the mystery/thriller genre. The second half of the book discusses contemporary themes such as a dystopian cyberpunk society.

Where does he get the inspiration? “One can get inspired by surroundings, different incidents or even the newspaper. The trick is to write every day,” says Isaac.

Sharing his thoughts on Indian books, the engineer-turned-author says, “Contemporary Indian literature needs to get out the shell of corny love stories and formulaic mythology. Romance and mythology have been great for English readership in India, but now is the time to experiment and give the readers something new.”

Isaac also writes poems and short stories. The book has already been released on Amazon and will be officially released on Saturday at Space, near Law College Junction. The book is published by Publication Consultants, a firm based out of Anchorage, Alaska. The author has been associated with the Dream Bookbindery in Kollam.