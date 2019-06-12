Home Cities Kochi

A song against the patterns of society

Shot in May, the video was produced by Subhash and edited by Antony Jijin A J. The background music, mixing and mastering was executed by Abin Sagar.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “...People come to say you’re good for nothing always, You would have a way to show them who you are,  You would have a future, They would say you’re nothing, Deep inside your heart, you know who you are...”. The upbeat song goes on to reverberate a youth’s call to fellow beings to live life to their own tunes. Kannur native Arya Dhayal’s recent music single ‘Try Myself’, which was released on YouTube, has garnered close to 20,000 views within four days of its release.

Written and composed by Arya, the song calls out society’s interference in personal choices. “These are my personal thoughts. Society has drawn a pattern which is imposed on people’s life. The lyrics are against those patterns. The song in its entirety is for those who dream. As a young adult, you have a lot of dreams about your life. Society has no right to crush those dreams,” the upcoming artist says. 
‘Try Myself’ is Arya’s first original work. “I have been writing songs for some time now. This project has been in my mind for the past five years,” the 23-year-old says. With positive responses in her piggy, Arya now hopes to keep on making music.

The video is the culmination of her collaboration with college classmate Abhijith Kuttichira, who was the director and cinematographer of the video.

“We have grown up watching music videos by international artists. The works by local artists do not usually par with international standards in terms of quality of content. The idea behind the music video was high-quality content at a low budget,” says Kozhikode-born Abhijith. 

Shot in May, the video was produced by Subhash and edited by Antony Jijin A J. The background music, mixing and mastering was executed by Abin Sagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp