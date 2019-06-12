A song against the patterns of society

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “...People come to say you’re good for nothing always, You would have a way to show them who you are, You would have a future, They would say you’re nothing, Deep inside your heart, you know who you are...”. The upbeat song goes on to reverberate a youth’s call to fellow beings to live life to their own tunes. Kannur native Arya Dhayal’s recent music single ‘Try Myself’, which was released on YouTube, has garnered close to 20,000 views within four days of its release.

Written and composed by Arya, the song calls out society’s interference in personal choices. “These are my personal thoughts. Society has drawn a pattern which is imposed on people’s life. The lyrics are against those patterns. The song in its entirety is for those who dream. As a young adult, you have a lot of dreams about your life. Society has no right to crush those dreams,” the upcoming artist says.

‘Try Myself’ is Arya’s first original work. “I have been writing songs for some time now. This project has been in my mind for the past five years,” the 23-year-old says. With positive responses in her piggy, Arya now hopes to keep on making music.

The video is the culmination of her collaboration with college classmate Abhijith Kuttichira, who was the director and cinematographer of the video.

“We have grown up watching music videos by international artists. The works by local artists do not usually par with international standards in terms of quality of content. The idea behind the music video was high-quality content at a low budget,” says Kozhikode-born Abhijith.

Shot in May, the video was produced by Subhash and edited by Antony Jijin A J. The background music, mixing and mastering was executed by Abin Sagar.