Kerala’s first Open University to become a reality soon

The long wait for an open university in the state might be over soon.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long wait for an open university in the state might be over soon. The special officer, who was appointed to study the feasibility of the project, submitted a report in this regard to the government on Tuesday. The decision to start an open university was announced by the Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in October last. 

According to Rajan Gurukkal, vice chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council, the council had prepared a draft report for the same and submitted to the government. “However, things got delayed due to a lot of reasons like flood and elections,” he said. The appointment of the special officer too got delayed and once appointed the officer was directed to prepare a new report.

“The report is ready and it will be submitted to the government on Tuesday,” said Dr Prabash, special officer, open university. According to him, there is a huge prospect for the establishment of an open university in the state. “Around two to three lakh students will benefit once the university comes into existence, he said. 

Open University Kerala

