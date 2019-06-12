Kerala’s first Open University to become a reality soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long wait for an open university in the state might be over soon. The special officer, who was appointed to study the feasibility of the project, submitted a report in this regard to the government on Tuesday. The decision to start an open university was announced by the Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in October last.

According to Rajan Gurukkal, vice chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council, the council had prepared a draft report for the same and submitted to the government. “However, things got delayed due to a lot of reasons like flood and elections,” he said. The appointment of the special officer too got delayed and once appointed the officer was directed to prepare a new report.

“The report is ready and it will be submitted to the government on Tuesday,” said Dr Prabash, special officer, open university. According to him, there is a huge prospect for the establishment of an open university in the state. “Around two to three lakh students will benefit once the university comes into existence, he said.