KOCHI: A 55-year-old woman was killed after she was run over by a private bus near Elavoor Junction in Angamaly on Wednesday. The deceased is Leela of Koomulli Veettil, Konoor, Muringoor, according to the police.

“The incident occurred around 7.30 am when Leela was waiting for the bus at Elavoor Junction near Karayamparambu. She died on the spot,” said an officer. The body was handed over to her relatives after conducting an autopsy. A case has been registered by Angamaly police.