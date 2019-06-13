Clear Kochi's waterlogged areas in three days: Collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With several parts of the city witnessing waterlogging within the first couple of days of monsoon setting in, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Wednesday issued directives to all stakeholders to take immediate measures to clear waterlogged areas.

At an urgent review meeting held at Ernakulam Guest House, the Collector gave a three-day ultimatum to all stakeholders to get rid of the issue. Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, Deputy Mayor T J Vinod, officers from PWD, Kochi Metro, DMRC, Cochin Port Trust and Corporation councillors also attended the meeting.

The Collector has asked to implement 13 major decisions. DMRC has been directed to remove concrete blocks laid along the drainage system in MG Road to avoid flooding in front of Malabar Gold Jewellery. KMRL should clear waterlogging behind Kadavanthara Giri Nagar metro station. Meanwhile, the Corporation informed that a special squad would be formed to clear waterlogging in the city. “De-silting process of the drainage from KPCC junction to Edappally junction will be carried out with immediate effect.

We have already constituted special squads to remove the sludge. De-silting works in major canals are also progressing at a rapid pace,” said Deputy Mayor T J Vinod.The Corporation also informed that efforts to avoid waterlogging at KSRTC bus stand have commenced by diverting the water to Mullassery canal from Vivekananda canal. The operation of the pump house near STC has been given to DMRC for a month.