Home Cities Kochi

Underpass gives motorists a sinking feeling

This is Ponnurunni underpass for you. Vehicles were rerouted via the underpass to access the Vytilla Mobility Hub following the flyover construction since December 2017.

Published: 13th June 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

The pothole-ridden Ponnurunni underpass Arun Angela

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: The passengers in the bus could hear the gasps of the commuters in the car which slipped into a pothole after which the wheels on the right side of the bus too staggered into the ditch, three-fourth of the wheels submerged. This is Ponnurunni underpass for you.

Vehicles were rerouted via the underpass to access the Vytilla Mobility Hub following the flyover construction since December 2017. The stretch, notorious for traffic bottlenecks replete with potholes, is now waterlogged, thereby posing a dangerous threat to passengers, especially those in two-wheelers. However, after several failed attempts, the authorities concerned have decided to block a part of the stretch to attend to the matter. 

"Why have the authorities not attended to the potholes before monsoons? The stretch has become difficult to navigate with the driver unable to gauge the depth of the potholes which is brimming with water. The glitches should have been filled with concrete before the monsoon or efficient systems could have been put in place to drain the water away," said Baby Joseph, a resident. 

The stretch from Vytilla till the Ponnurunni underpass falls under the ownership of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while the Ponnurunni Temple till the underpass belongs to the Kochi Corporation. According to P Rangadasa Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam District Residents' Association Apex Council (EDRAAC), the stretch is a reflection of the insouciant attitude of the authorities concerned. "The NHAI officials, Public Works Department (PWD) and the Kochi Corporation are adept in playing the blame game. A collapse of administration is visible. Every department is reluctant to allocate the required funds for this paramount issue. There is life at stake here. It is of immediate necessity that the Collector must intervene and coordinate among the departments, thereby ensuring work is done efficiently. In fact, such stretches should have been mended early with the upcoming monsoon in mind," he said. 

PS Shine, councillor of Vytilla division, said he had brought the issue to light with NHAI three months ago but his efforts were in vain. However, post the heavy rains on Monday, with the help of the contractor of the bridge, a trench was temporarily made along the sides of the retaining wall to drain water, he said. 

"On Tuesday night, a meeting was convened with the NHAI authorities upon which a decision was made to close the concerned stretch by the next night and pave tiles on the pothole-ridden road. The work began on Wednesday night and it will take a week to resolve the problem temporarily. Further, PWD will reconstruct wider drainage ducts," he said. Contractors are usually unwilling to take up such work as payment has been delayed on a regular basis.

"Work in some stretches have been stuck in a rut as the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) had left its trenches open for pipeline work. Everything eventually points to the lack of coordination among several departments," he said. The District Collector was unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp