Vendors cock a snook at broadway eviction drive

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation had carried out an eviction drive against the encroachments at Broadway and its premises two weeks ago. The eviction initiated after a major fire outbreak at Cloth Bazaar on Monday seems to be in vain as the roadside vendors are back in business at the evicted areas.



In spite of the resistance from roadside vendors and shop owners, around 200 encroachments were removed by the Corporation at the time. The shop owners in Broadway aren't surprised by the return of the roadside vendors. “The eviction drive happens every year, this is not new for Broadway. The corporation removed many roadside vendors and shops in two days. But most of them were back on the very next day,” says Sudheer, an employee in a bakery shop at Broadway.

He adds the roadside vendors are a vital part of Broadway. “This place has always been filled with shops and roadside vendors. The vendors will continue their business here regardless of the countless eviction drives,” he says.

However, many shop owners complain, with the return of roadside vendors, footpaths have been encroached, which makes commuting difficult inside Broadway. “People are forced to walk on the busy roads. This shouldn't be allowed. Strict action must be taken against it,” says an employee in a wholesale shop.

Afsal, another employee in a wholesale shop, says the vendors and shop owners work in harmony at Broadway and the premises. “The return of roadside vendors are a blessing. The business had been dull for three to four days after eviction, but now it has started picking up. There is a category who likes to shop from these vendors, but they will turn to shops if they don't get the desired product. It's the same with those coming to shops too. Those who prefer quality products will prefer shops, else they go to the vendors. So business is good for both parties. The commuting has been always an issue, but that's the way Broadway has always been,” he says.

However, the Mayor affirmed the eviction drive is set to continue in the coming days. “The fire tenders faced a lot of difficulties to reach the Cloth Bazaar when the fire broke out last month. The eviction drive was mainly conducted in order to avoid such situations, but a section of people is not cooperating with us,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.