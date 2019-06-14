‘Ambiguity on GST to be cleared soon’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the deadline for filing GST annual returns for 2017-18 financial year(FY) fast approaching, World Trade Centre, Kochi organised a seminar on ‘Practical Insights into GST Annual Return Compliance’ the other day. This will be the first time companies will be filing it after the GST was rolled out in July 2017.

Pullela Nageshwara Rao, Chief Commissioner, Customs, Central Excise and Central Tax, inaugurated the seminar.

“GST tax regime will prevail and there will not be any extension of the June 30 deadline for filing annual returns. All companies should file returns on time,” he said. Rao said with the same government being voted back to power, the ambiguity surrounding GST will be cleared.