British Royal Navy delegation visits Southern Naval Command

The British Royal Navy delegation led by Safety Di By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A four-member delegation from the British Royal Navy, led by Safety Director Commodore Stuart Henderson, arrived at Kochi Naval Base, as part of a two-day official visit to the Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Thursday.

The delegation called on SNC Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni and held discussions on matters of mutual interest. The delegation also interacted with Chief Staff Officer (Training) Rear Admiral P K Bahl and the Indian Naval Safety Team on matters pertaining to safe operations at sea and inshore units.

The delegation will meet Flag Officer Sea Training Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Friday and hold discussions on Operational Sea Training and safety. The British Royal Navy Safety delegation will also visit various Navy units in Kochi, including the Water Survival Training Facility at INS Garuda and the “Ship Handling Simulator” at Navigation and Direction School.