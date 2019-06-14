Home Cities Kochi

Kerala govt approves extension of Kochi Metro to Tripunithura

The contract between KMRL and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will end as soon as the first phase of work until Petta is completed. The KMRL will directly execute the remaining work. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has approved the revised DPR (detailed project report) for the extension of Kochi Metro service to Tripunithura Railway Station. Earlier, many had raised doubts if the government would approve the extension in the wake of last year’s floods.

“Now, all those doubts have been cleared. The Cabinet has approved the extension of Kochi metro from S N Junction to Railway station via bus depot. This is really a great moment for the residents of Tripunithura. The extension will cost Rs 356 crore and the work, once launched, will be completed in two years,” said Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) had prepared the DPR for the extension of Metro services from S N Junction to Tripunithura Terminal in 2017. The DPR had proposed 1.2-km viaduct and one station- Tripunithura terminal. However, the Tripunithura Municipality authorities requested the Metro agency to revise the Metro route to Tripunithura through the proposed road and bus depot planned beside Tripunithura railway station. Considering the request, the DPR was revised and submitted to the government with an estimated cost of Rs 356 crore. However, the floods that devastated the state last year had created apprehensions on the approval of such a capital intensive project.

